Popular video game ﻿'Elden Ring'﻿ to become a live-action film

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works.

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach.

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. "The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges."

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30.



