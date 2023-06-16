Pete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills car crash

Pete Davidson was charged Friday, June 16, with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after a March car crash into a Beverly Hills home, ABC News has learned.

The former SNL star was behind the wheel of his black Mercedes with his girlfriend and Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders on the evening of March 4 when he lost control of the reportedly speeding vehicle, struck a fire hydrant and jumped a curb before the car impacted the side of the home.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County DA's Office tells ABC News, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

The statement continued, "We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Pete's arraignment is set for July 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.