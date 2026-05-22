Pedro Pascal brought lifelong 'Star Wars' fandom to 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian with Grogu in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.' (Lucasfilm)

Din Djarin makes his theatrical debut in the new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Pedro Pascal once again stars as the Mandalorian bounty hunter in the film, which arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday. He told ABC News that one of his earliest memories of going to the movie theater as a child was to see Star Wars.

"I was born in '75, so there was a rerelease of Star Wars before The Empire Strikes Back because I saw it in the movie theater. Obi-Wan Kenobi was decapitated by Darth Vader in my very, very, very early childhood," Pascal said. "Getting tickets to Return of the Jedi ... it's just a day I'll never forget."

Pascal said this John Favreau-directed film is for the Star Wars fans, but it's also for people who are just now starting their journey with its expansive universe.

"John Favreau has been brilliant about creating an experience that if you love Star Wars there's so much in there for you to experience in the context of ... all of the Star Wars storytelling that we've had from the beginning up until now," Pascal said. "But it's also that kind of experience that I had when I saw my first Bond movie, of which I hadn't seen any of the other ones, I didn't know who James Bond was."

Even though he went in unaware of the Bond universe, he left the theater "owned by Moonraker as a kid" and "on a ride that I didn't want to get off."

"I love that this can be that for people," Pascal continued.

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