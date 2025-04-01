Paul Rudd says he 'turned into a 15-year-old' when Miley Cyrus shouted him out onstage

Miley Cyrus: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Rudd: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Why is Paul Rudd so beloved? It may be because the seemingly ageless actor is just like us: He's a fan, too.

In his April cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Rudd relates how, while attending SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in February, Miley Cyrus saw him in the audience and yelled, "I love you, Paul Rudd!"

"When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old," he says. "[Like], 'There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick ... I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!’” He adds, "I had a good 10 minutes afterward.”

Rudd saw Miley the next day at rehearsals for SNL's big 50th anniversary special and told her, "I love you too." "Thank you for being a good sport," Miley told him, to which Rudd replied, "Good sport? Are you kidding me?!"

Rudd is currently starring in the A24 horror comedy Death of a Unicorn. Miley, meanwhile, is releasing "End of the World," the first official single from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, on April 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!