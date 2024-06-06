Pat Sajak reportedly books first post-'Wheel' gig: Community theater in Hawaii

Like many stars whose days on the small screen have come to an apparent end, Pat Sajak is reportedly setting his sights on community theater.

That's at least according to Variety, which got the scoop that during Sajak's swan song as the host of Wheel of Fortune on Friday, Hawaii's KHON-TV will run a commercial promoting Pat's turn next summer in the play Prescription: Murder at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

The network specificity is explained because the network's anchorman, Joe Moore, is also an actor, who happens to be longtime friends with Sajak, and will co-star with him.

First written and performed in 1962, Prescription: Murder was adapted into the popular TV show Columbo, starring Peter Falk as the peculiar but skillful gumshoe.

The trade says Sajak will be playing the suspect, "brilliant psychiatrist Roy Flemming, who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife."

Moore will play the seemingly bumbling detective "who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play’s surprising climax."

Variety says the spot will tout that the play will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025.

