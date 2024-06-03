Pat Sajak reflects on his career and "great run" on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Before his final episode this week, Pat Sajak sat down with a familiar face, his daughter, Maggie Sajak, in an interview covering his 41 seasons and more than 8,000 episodes as the man behind Wheel of Fortune.

Pat announced in June 2023 that the show's 41st season would be his last. Sajak's daughter joined the Wheel team as the show's social correspondent in 2021.

In an exclusive clip of the interview shared with Good Morning America, Pat Sajak said he was at "peace" with his decision.

"This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So, I've had time to sort of get used to it. And it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run," Pat Sajak told his daughter.

Alongside Vanna White, Sajak has spent over four decades quizzing wheel spinners.

"Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show," Pat said. "We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And that's been awfully gratifying."

He added of his exit, "I've always said ... I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late. It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."

Pat Sajak joked with his daughter at the prospect of spending his new free time playing with future grandchildren. "Hint hint hint. No pressure," he joked.

Sajak's final episode hosting Wheel of Fortune will air on Friday, June 7, on ABC. The episode will coincide with Wheel's season 41 finale.

Weeks after Sajak announced that he was stepping down from his position, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would replace him as host.

