Pat McAfee Releasing Country Album With Help Of Ernest

Pat McAfee has a country album coming out! Yup, you read that right. The former NFL player and current sports analyst and podcast host has a country music album called The Diary of a Polarizing Figure, coming out in August.
And before you write it off, country singer and songwriter extraordinaire, Ernest, helped put the album together, so it might just be incredible!
That said, Pat did receive quite a bit of backlash for making his concert announcement with an AI image right around the time that ESPN announced a major wave of layoffs, prompting people to call him “tone deaf.”
For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2026
I’ve been writing songs about it for 20yrs & it’s time to let them aht.. A LOT of headlines & narratives.. if I was to die, I’d like my kids to know exactly who their dad is.
🗣🗣 AUGUST 14TH, 2026 pic.twitter.com/AqiEVOw1Xh