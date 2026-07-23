Pat McAfee Releasing Country Album With Help Of Ernest

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Pat McAfee attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee has a country album coming out! Yup, you read that right. The former NFL player and current sports analyst and podcast host has a country music album called The Diary of a Polarizing Figure, coming out in August.

And before you write it off, country singer and songwriter extraordinaire, Ernest, helped put the album together, so it might just be incredible!

That said, Pat did receive quite a bit of backlash for making his concert announcement with an AI image right around the time that ESPN announced a major wave of layoffs, prompting people to call him “tone deaf.”