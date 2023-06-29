Party of two: 'Party of Five' alums Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reuniting for Hallmark Channel holiday movie

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf are reuniting for an upcoming Hallmark Channel holiday film, more than 20 years after they wrapped their career-launching roles on Fox's Party of Five.

The actors, who played brother-sister duo Bailey and Claudia Salinger for six seasons from 1994 to 2000, are set to play siblings once again in a TV movie with the working title A Merry Scottish Christmas.

A synopsis of the holiday film reads, "When estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Fiona Bell), a big family secret is revealed."

The festive film is written by Andrea Canning and Audrey Schulman, with Dustin Rikert directing.

"Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together," said Chabert, also known for playing Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls. "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity."

Speaking about their history together, Wolf said, "Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."

