Parker McCollum Live at the Houston Rodeo - February 28, 2023 Parker McCollum kicked off the Houston Rodeo with a phenomenal concert at NRG on February 28th! He and his band always turn up and show why he's one of the best artists in country! (Mike Lanier)

Parker McCollum was performing in Spokane, Washington over the weekend when he stopped his show mid song to kick out fans who were fighting in the crowd.

Warning: NSFW language used in this video