Paris Hilton shares glimpse of son Phoenix’s celeb-studded 1st birthday party

Paris Hilton celebrated her son Phoenix's huge milestone over the weekend.

The reality star posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing glimpses of her son's first birthday party.



Paris Hilton shared clips from her son Phoenix's first birthday celebration with "Sliving Under The Sea" as the theme of the party.

For the uninitiated, "sliving" is a term coined by Hilton; a mash-up of "slaying" and "living your best life."



The shindig which appeared to be held at her home, was also attended by celebrity parent friends including Kelly Osbourne, Lance Bass and Rumer Willis.

One clip shows the backyard area being decorated with balloons and cushions in the shapes of ocean creatures. A white horse dressed as a "unicorn" also was spotted in one of the videos.



"It's Phoenix's first birthday and we have a 'Sliving Under the Sea' theme. I'm so excited," she wrote over a video.

Another clip features Hilton holding Phoenix in her arms, who adorably sported a pair of sunglasses and stylish cap.



Other mini guests in attendance included Osbourne's son 13-month-old Sindey, Willis' nine-month-old daughter Louetta Isley and Bass' 2-year-old twins, Alexander and Violet.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum share two children together, Phoenix and two-month-old daughter London Marilyn whom they both welcomed via surrogate.

Earlier this month, Hilton wrote a sweet tribute on Instagram to mark Phoenix’s first birthday, sharing a carousel of pictures of her little boy.

"One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness," she captioned the post. "My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy."

