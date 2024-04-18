Paramount+ announces new episode of Behind the Music series with Trace Adkins

The latest installment of the iconic docuseries will arrive on Paramount+ in May

Countryfest Trace Adkins

By Caitlin Fisher

Back in 2021, Paramount+ announced the revival of the iconic docuseries, Behind the Music, which is now getting a second season!

New episodes of Behind the Music will focus on country star, Trace Adkins, along with multi-platinum Mammoth VWH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen, recording group Bell Biv DeVoe and more.

In the series, Trace Adkins will dig into moments like the near-fatal shooting he survived in 1994 ahead of his debut album.

Viewers can watch the first season of the Paramount+ Behind the Music Revival series which featured episodes from country stars Jason Aldean, Shania Twain and Hootie and the Blowfish, in preparation for season two which will be available for streaming starting Wednesday, May 1.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!