Pamela Anderson is a glamorous Las Vegas star in 'The Last Showgirl' official teaser

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

An official teaser for The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson is here.

In the new look at the Gia Coppola-directed film, Anderson is a Las Vegas showgirl who is about to deliver her final performance in the show The Razzle Dazzle, which is introduced by a character portrayed by Dave Bautista.

The actress holds back tears in one clip before she hits the stage.

"Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars," Anderson's character says in the teaser. "The costumes, the sets. We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas showgirl."

"The iconic American showgirl," she adds.

The teaser then shows clips of Anderson getting ready backstage, as well as her character about to audition for a role.

According to a synopsis for the film, Anderson plays Shelly, "a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run."

Also starring in the film are Jamie Lee CurtisBrenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The teaser also includes a new original song sung by Miley Cyrus called "Beautiful That Way," which is produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Kate Gersten wrote the script for the film and Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Coppola produced.

The Last Showgirl will hit theaters nationwide on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!