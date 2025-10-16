Over half a million people tried to get Alan Jackson tickets The Dirt

FILE PHOTO: Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Jackson said Nashville will be the location for his final concert. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Alan Jackson’s final concert sold out in just hours, during the presale! Over half a million people registered for the presale, with just 55,000 tickets available.

Last Call: One More For The Road – The Finale, will happen on June 27, 2026 in Nashville. Special guests include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack.

There’s no beef between Forrest Frank and Jelly Roll! Forrest said that he talked with Jelly, following their Dove Awards attendance debate and “We are GOOD... I love these questions.”

Last week, Forrest said he would no longer be attending award shows or accepting awards for his music, since he didn’t believe he should accept trophies for something made “for Jesus.”

Jelly Roll called him out, noting that while Forrest may not accept trophies, he still accepts the millions of dollars he makes from his music. In a video to fans, Forrest said:

“I might give 10% of my money, somewhere between, but y’all are never gonna know that because that’s that’s my relationship with Jesus. But I love this conversation, and I’m willing to be refined in any area.”

Diane Keaton’s family confirmed that her official cause of death was 'pneumonia.’ In a statement, her family said:

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane.”

Diane was 79, and is survived by her 2 kids, Dexter and Duke - 29 and 25, respectfully.