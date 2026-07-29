'Outer Banks' season 5 gets official trailer

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Madison Bailey as Kiara in the third episode 'Outer Banks' season 5. (Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up its final adventure.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the drama series' fifth and final season.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues "at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats," according to its official description. "With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good."

This new mission is now a race to "reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning," the description continues. "It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time."

The trailer finds the Pogues setting off on their last adventure.

"We're the Pogues. The throwaway fish, the lowest member of the food chain. Which means we do whatever we want, whenever we want," Stokes' John B says. "Or at least, once upon a time we did."

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes that debut on Aug. 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.