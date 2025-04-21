Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote

New details about the upcoming Oscars ceremony have arrived.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. We now know the nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

There are also updated rules and campaign regulations for this upcoming Oscars awards season.

All voters must now watch every single nominated film in each category to be able to participate in the final round of voting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The method for how this will be enforced has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the rules of eligibility and voting for the inaugural Oscar for achievement in casting have been codified. The process will include a preliminary round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films. Afterward, prior to nominations voting, the casting directors' branch members will be invited to a presentation of the short-listed casting achievements, which will include a Q&A with the nominees.

There is also new language regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the rules for film eligibility.

"With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award," the new language, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, reads.

