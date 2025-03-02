Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody wins second best actor Oscar

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner.

Brody nabbed his second best actor award, this time for his role in The Brutalist, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan for the honor. He previously won in 2003 for The Pianist.

“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here, is to have some perspective,” he said in his speech. “No matter where you are in your career, not matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away. And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love."

Referring to the themes of both The Brutalist and The Pianist, Brody shared, "I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism, and of racism and of othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe, if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."

Finally he noted, “Let's fight for what’s right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!