Original star Luke Kleintank out, Teri Polo in at 'FBI: International'

There's another changing of the guard at CBS's FBI: International, as another one of its original stars is stepping down.

According to a statement published by Deadline, Luke Kleintank, who played Special Agent Scott Forrester on the Dick Wolf-produced series for three seasons, is turning in his badge.

The trade also notes that Meet the Parents franchise veteran Teri Polo is stepping onto the beat.

According to Kleintank, he made the decision "[a]fter much thought and consideration," adding his change of heart "is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life."

The actor went on to say he's "profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways."

He also thanked the fans of the show "who have supported us through the first three seasons." His last episode will air May 7.

Nothing is known yet about Polo's role in the show, except she'll join for the last two episodes of the current third season and will be a part of the show going forward if it is renewed.

At the beginning of season 3, another original cast member, Heida Reed, left the show; she played Kleintank's superior, Special Agent Jamie Kellett.

