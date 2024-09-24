The one where 'Friends' fanatics put their fandom to the test

The TV sitcom Friends is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Max is marking the occasion with a four-part competition series, titled Fast Friends.

"From racing through Rachel and Monica's apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes," according to the streaming service. "The winning team will be crowned the ultimate Friends fans."

The game show will be shot at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City beginning in October.

Fast Friends will stream on Max, which is also celebrating Friends' 30th anniversary with bonus content, a TikTok filter, in-app surprises and more.

Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry, premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC, becoming one of the network's biggest shows.

