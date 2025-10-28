'One Piece' gets season 2 release date at Netflix

We now know when season 2 of One Piece will sail on to Netflix.

The streaming service announced that One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Additionally, Netflix has released first-look photos at the brand-new location, Drum Island. The winter island in paradise is the location of the Sakura Kingdom.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the new season of the series.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

"Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," according to an official description for season 2. "As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for the upcoming third season.

