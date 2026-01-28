Olivia Wilde's next film, 'The Invite,' lands at A24

Edward Norton, Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen attend the world premiere of 'The Invite' at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Sam Emenogu/Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Olivia Wilde's latest film has landed at A24.

The upcoming romantic comedy film The Invite has been acquired by the studio after its Sundance Film Festival premiere in a competitive, 72-hour bidding war.

The Invite is Wilde's third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay's Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, "where everything that could go wrong goes wrong," according to its official description.

This marks one of the first major deals to come out of Sundance 2026. After its world premiere on Jan. 24, the film received a rare standing ovation.

