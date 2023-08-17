Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis score win in legal battle with former nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis scored a legal victory against their former nanny Ericka Genaro on Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge moved her wrongful termination lawsuit against the ex-couple to arbitration.

"The lawsuit has been fully dismissed. Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain, but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media," the actors' rep said in a lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is, and now we'll litigate it in arbitration, and the case goes on," Genaro's attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a separate statement. "This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue."

“As to the underlying facts, we’ve got text messages and testimony that [Genaro] was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway," he continued. "We feel extremely confident in the case, so instead of taking this to trial, we’ll handle it in arbitration, and we’re ready to move forward.”

Genaro — who worked for the duo from 2018 to 2021 — alleged in her February filing that they fired her after she requested a three-day “stress leave” due to their crumbling relationship.

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split in November 2020.

