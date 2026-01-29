Odessa A'zion exits A24 film over casting controversy: 'I'm OUT'

Odessa A'zion has exited an upcoming A24 film due to controversy over her casting.

The actress, who has had recent breakout performances in Marty Supreme and I Love LA, had been cast in the upcoming Sean Durkin film Deep Cut. The movie, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey, is based on Holly Brickley's 2025 novel.

A'zion was set to play a supporting character named Zoe Gutierrez who is of Mexican and Jewish descent. While A'zion is Jewish, she does not have any Mexican heritage. This led to pushback over her casting on social media.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain that she would be departing the film. A'zion said in a series of posts that she initially auditioned for a different role and was offered to play Zoe instead. She had not read the novel or script fully, and accepted before knowing the character's entire story.

"Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. F*** that. I’m OUT," A'zion wrote. "THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys. I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down."

A'zion then described how she got the role of Zoe.

"I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so p***** y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting… and now that I know what I know??? F*** that! IM OUT," A'zion wrote.

She continued, saying she "just said hell yeah cause I knew how much I loved the story so I was just down to be a part of it, and so excited to work with this group of people! But f*** thattttttt y’all never again!"

A24 told ABC Audio it had no comment on A'zion's departure from the film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.