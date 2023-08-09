Octavia Spencer says pal Sandra Bullock lost her "soulmate" in Bryan Randall

Octavia Spencer says her friend and fellow Oscar winner Sandra Bullock lost her "soulmate" with the death of her romantic partner Bryan Randall to ALS.

On her Instagram, Spencer, who starred in two films with Bullock, including the sequel to Miss Congeniality, posted a split-screen picture of the couple, adding, "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan."

She continued, "Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall."

To Randall, Spencer referenced her own late mother: "In heaven, there's a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She'll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me."

Meanwhile, Bullock's promise to take time off last year is getting new attention, now that it was revealed she was a caretaker to Randall until the end. Randall's ALS diagnosis was a secret to all but a handful surrounding the Speed star, but according to Page Six, that circle included Bullock's buddy and The Lost City co-star Channing Tatum.

While promoting that 2022 film, Bullock noted she planned to take an indeterminate amount of time away from the spotlight.

"I want to be at home," the actress told CBS Sunday Morning.

She added, "'Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."

In that interview, Bullock was asked to rate her life from 1-10, and replied "9.2." When asked why she replied so specifically, The Blind Side star said, "Because the other shoe will drop. It will."

