The North Pole is as close as New York City with 'The Santa Clauses' interactive experience

The magic of the North Pole has landed at the Big Apple again, courtesy of Bucket Listers, the folks who have brought fans real-life pop-up environments from movies and shows including Barbie, Saved By the Bell and The Golden Girls.

They've partnered with Disney+ for a peek into Santa Claus' HQ as seen in The Santa Clauses, the second season of which is now streaming.

Located at The Rooftop at Pier 17, the 65,000-square-foot venue has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland, complete with the city's only rooftop skating rink.

"Visitors can snap a holiday pic under the giant Christmas tree, add to the bustle of Santa’s Workshop, or opt to fill up their stockings at Mrs. Claus’ candy bar," the organizers tease.

"Continue to explore and discover Santa's famous sleigh, a not-to-be-missed seasonal slide, larger-than-life photo moments, weekend appearances by Santa Claus himself."

Should be said, it isn't Tim Allen, but he looks the part.

The pop-up includes an indoor-outdoor bar called The Gingerbread House, offering "the finest seasonal treats and cocktails or mocktails," plus the ability to reserve private cabins and an additional food menu.

The experience will also offer a signature Santa’s brunch every Saturday and Sunday throughout December.

The rooftop's postcard-perfect views of New York City's skyline are there year-round, but from now until January 5, you can enjoy them with some cocoa and s'mores.

