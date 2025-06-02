'Nobody Wants This' season 2 gets release date on Netflix

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced the release date for season 2 of Nobody Wants This. The second season of the rom-com series arrives Oct. 23 on the streaming service.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to return as lovebirds Joanne and Noah in the second season, which has finished shooting. Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return for season 2 as Morgan and Sasha. They're joined by newcomers Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester, who is married to Brody and co-starred with Bell in Gossip Girl, will guest star as Abby, Joanne's nemesis from middle school. Fowler will play Lenny, Noah's Matzah Ballers teammate, while Karpovsky recurs as Big Noah, a rabbi at Noah's temple. Moayed plays Dr. Andy, a psychotherapist who is interested in Morgan.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed the courtship of the unlikely couple Joanne and Noah, an agnostic podcaster and a kindhearted rabbi.

Erin Foster created Nobody Wants This. She told Netflix the show will forever be a career highlight for her.

“The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed," Foster said.

