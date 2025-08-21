Noah Wyle stars in 'The Pitt' season 2 teaser trailer

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of 'The Pitt.' (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Noah Wyle is back in The Pitt season 2 teaser trailer.

HBO Max released the first official teaser for season 2 of the hit medical drama series on Thursday.

Wyle stars again as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the new season, which once again serves as "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," according to its official logline.

This new season picks up after a time jump. The trailer finds Dr. Frank Langdon, played by Patrick Ball, in his first day back at work after returning from rehab.

We also see Dr. Robby arriving for his shift at the hospital.

"And so it begins," Dr. Robby says after seeing a tier-one trauma patient get rolled by on a stretcher.

The cast of season 2 also includes Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi and Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans.

Season 1 of The Pitt earned 13 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor in a drama for Wyle.

The second season of The Pitt arrives on HBO Max in January 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.