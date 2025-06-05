No Country Music At Lainy Wilson’s Wedding, Riley Green’s Mom’s Thoughts on Tossing Bras

Lainey was scheduled to perform in 2022 at the 8 Man Jam, but lost her voice. She immediately promised to be here this year, and true to her word, she came! Such a whirlwind year for her: CMA Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year for the song "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy, Music Video of the Year...the list goes on. The amazing Lainey Wilson is such a joy to be around and watch perform.

Lainey Wilson won’t have any country music at her wedding! Instead, she’s hiring a jazz band. Lainy and her man, Duck Hodges, got engaged back in February. No word on the wedding date, but she does have a gap in her schedule from late July through early August.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green said his mother has a good sense of humor, and that’s helpful for when she has to watch his female fans go into a frenzy over him... like when they throw their bras on stage!

“You know, I’m sure there’s some things she has to kinda look away from every once in a while, like bras goin’ on the stage, or whatever it is. She’s got a really good outlook on it. And I think we both can step back from it and kinda, you know, some of what we do out here is not reality, and people on the internet and things they say, is a lot of times just people being funny. So, she has a good sense of humor with it and doesn’t let it affect her too much.”