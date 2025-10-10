Nicole Kidman seems to acknowledge Keith Urban breakup in quote about being “broken”

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman was asked about “handling what life throws” at her. She seemed to allude to her breakup from Keith Urban in her response:
“The best part is the experiences that you’ve accumulated... You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it. There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through... You’re going to have to feel it... You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly—and it can take an enormous amount of time—it does pass.”
Earlier this week, Sabrina Carpenter made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry and spoke about growing up on country music, and listening with her mother.
Joe Nichols said that before he got sober, he was drinking “a gallon or two of whisky a day.” He continued that the alcohol would make him do crazy things, like get into fights with other artists. Joe feels lucky to have survived and said he’s been doing “a lot of apologizing” over the years.
Post Malone’s bar in Nashville, "Posty’s," opened earlier this summer, but the grand opening was 2 nights ago. Post Malone was there to perform an hour long set for the crowd, which was so large, all of Broadway was shut down. His special guests included Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, and Brooks & Dunn.
At a fan Q&A last week, someone askedMegan Moroneyif she was dating anyone and she said she was “not dating anyone.” She’s RUMORED to be dating 49ers player Nick Bosa (who suffered a season-ending injury at the game she attended).