Nick and Charlie plan for the future in 'Heartstopper Forever' trailer

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in 'Heartstopper Forever.' (Netflix)

Heartstopper may be coming to an end, but Nick and Charlie are forever.

The trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the movie conclusion to the popular Netflix teen romance series, has officially been released.

In it, we see Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson and Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring grappling with what happens to their relationship after Nick leaves for university.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” we hear Charlie say in voice-over. “Guess I’m an optimist then.”

The trailer — soundtracked to Olivia Rodrigo's "stupid song" — includes scenes of their friend group making memories together at prom and a Pride parade, Nick struggling with his identity outside of his relationship with Charlie, and Charlie thinking about the future for the first time.

"We look after each other, don't we?" Charlie asks Nick as they sit on a beach. "Always," Nick replies.

Returning cast members include Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.

The film debuts on Netflix July 17, 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman's final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.

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