The NFL Script for the Super Bowl Has Leaked - Are You Buying the Conspiracy?

It was early in the Houston Texans game on Saturday when I saw a TikTok that made me a little sad. Usually TikTok is just a mindless thing to scroll through, but this one caught me and took away my hope that the Texans would get it together and win the game.

It was a guy posting a headline from a TV station announcing performers for the Super Bowl between the 49ers and the Ravens. This would be just a blow-by thing usually, but then there was more.

There’s been the theory that the colors of the logo tell you who’s going to the Super Bowl, too. Here’s this year’s Super Bowl logo:

As you can see, it’s purple (Ravens) and red…either 49ers, Bucs, or Chiefs.

But then, another ”leaked” video for the game came out, showing a commercial for the game, celebrating the winner, and the confetti is red and gold…the colors of the 49ers!

This makes me remember the guy who predicted Aaron Rodgers‘ exact injury so early in the first game of the season…two and a half hours BEFORE the game!

So, with all the other talk this season about the script being leaked, is the NFL scripted? There have even been former players who have talked about the scripts. Even the great Arian Foster talked about receiving his scripts for the season in his locker, so they could practice what they were supposed to do.

After the Texans lost, I was waiting to see what happened in the 49ers game Saturday night. They were not playing well on either side of the ball, and at the two minute warning in the 4th it was looking like the script theory was a bust, with the Packers were moving on. But, a magical drive at the last minute put the 49ers in for the win…and the script was back on track!

Now, if the two other red teams are knocked out during Sunday’s games…it will certainly look like the conspiracy has legs…

If this conspiracy turned out to be true, and everything was scripted…would this change how you feel about the game? Would it have to become just “sports entertainment”, like WWE?





