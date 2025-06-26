Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.
"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007," Villeneuve says in a statement. "I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."
The most recent Bond film, 2021's No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig's time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.
