NEW TAYLOR SWIFT! NOT A DRILL! Plus, Lights Out for Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce Ambulance Ride The Dirt

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

A new Taylor Swift album is coming! Swifties quickly deciphered a tease that The New Heights Podcast (hosted by Travis & Jason Kelce) posted early yesterday about a “VERY special guest” that will be joining their Wednesday episode.

Then, overnight, at 12:12am Taylor revealed that her 12th career album will be called The Life Of A Showgirl. You can pre pre-order CD, vinyl and cassette copies (yes, you read that right).

Her website says your purchases will ship “Before 10/13/25.”

Taylor’s official PR account also waited 12 minutes after the New Heights Podcast tease on Monday, to post 12 new photos of Taylor in orange - as sparkling orange appears to be the album’s aesthetic. One of the photos also features Sabrina Carpenter!

Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Sam Hunt’s fans immediately took over singing duties for him when the power went out at his Concert in Canada during his song “House Party!”

Carly Pearce attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Carly Pearce had to take a ride in an ambulance after cutting her hand on a ranch dressing bottle. She’s in good spirits about the whole situation. Check out her video explanation!

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

The Band Together Texas benefit concert for the Hill Country, featuring Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, is scheduled for Sunday August 17th.

There are still tickets left ($130 is the current cheapest). Proceeds benefit Hill Country Flood relief.

If you’re not able to attend in person, Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum both just announced that the concert will be live-streamed. You can watch on Miranda’s YouTube channel.