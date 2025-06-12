New 'Spaceballs' film announced in video with Mel Brooks

A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film's plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film."

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, "Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been ... a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel."

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, "But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one ... SPACEBALLS. Until now."

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, "After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?' But instead, we're making this movie."

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, "The Schwartz Awakens in 2027."

"May the Schwartz be with you," Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, "I told you we'd be back."

