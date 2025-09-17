New (Romantic!) Thomas Rhett - Take A Listen!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett has a new (Romantic!) song out this Friday, called "On A River." Take a listen to the teaser clip he shared and let us know what you think!

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour concluded in Edmonton over the weekend and his own touring band did his famous "walkout" with him. Morgan's tour raised $600,000 to buy musical instruments for schools in his tour-stop cities.

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Tour concluded in Edmonton over the weekend and his own touring band did his famous “walkout” with him. Morgan’s tour raised $600,000 to buy musical instruments for schools in his tour-stop cities.

Lady A is giving us a follow-up Christmas album called "On A Winter's Night Volume 2," out THIS MONTH on the 26th! They'll also do a 12 stop supporting tour - but Grand Prairie will be the only Texas stop.

Lady A is giving us a follow-up Christmas album called “On A Winter’s Night Volume 2," out THIS MONTH on the 26th! They’ll also do a 12 stop supporting tour - but Grand Prairie will be the only Texas stop.

Fyre 2 Festival FILE PHOTO: Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on Saturday, July 1, 2017. McFarland said he's putting on the Fyre 2 Festival this year. (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (New York Daily News/TNS/Getty Images)

LimeWire has been revealed as the purchaser of the Fyre Festival brand. They paid $245,300 for the intellectual property rights during an eBay auction.

Apparently, Ryan Reynolds also bid on the brand, but lost. He commented “Congrats to LimeWire for their winning bid for Fyre Fest. I look forward to attending their first event, but will be bringing my own palette of water,”

LimeWire also came right out and said that they weren’t bringing the festival back - “we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”