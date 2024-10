ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (RENTZPHOTOGRAPHY1@GMAIL.COM)

The deluxe version of Cody Johnson’s Leather album is out November 1st. He has released another song from it last night.

It’s called " How Do You Sleep At Night?”. All I can say is, it sucks to be her ha-ha.

Give it a listen below, let us know what you think of it.