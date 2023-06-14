Netflix and chew: Streaming giant planning pop-up restaurant

Netflix pretty much brought the term "bingeing" into public consciousness, so it's almost natural it will be letting fans binge in the traditional way: at a restaurant.

The streamer just announced plans for a pop-up restaurant experience called Netflix Bites, "an elevated dining experience" from several of the platform's well-known chefs.

In the announcement, the company asks, "Have you ever watched Chef's Table...Is It Cake? or Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and wished you could dive into your TV to sample the delectable dishes on screen? Now, for the first time, you can get a taste of the shows you know and love through this limited-time pop-up restaurant."

The eatery is opening June 30 in Los Angeles and will spotlight acclaimed chefs from popular Netflix series such as chef Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Dominique Crenn (Chef's Table, Iron Chef...), Rodney Scott (Chef's Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef...), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef...).

"These culinary legends will team up to create a special tasting menu that features flavorful bites showing off their unique specialties and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience," Netflix teases.

"To top it all off, fan-favorite mixologists from Netflix's Drink Masters — including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin — will craft custom cocktails for the drink menu," they add.

They're now taking reservations for this "screen to table" experience.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.