Netflix announces 'Squid Game' will be back in December

Squid Game, the phenomenon that ranks as Netflix's biggest show ever, will be back with season 2 on Dec. 26, Netflix has announced in a new teaser.

In a video clearly timed for the Summer Olympics, a group of runners take their marks on a track and launch, but as their legs are shown pumping at pace, they're joined on the track by increasing numbers of panicked people running chaotically, wearing the show's familiar green sweatsuits.

One by one, the Squid Game players fall, as the camera tracks by a podium. Observing the chaos is the black-clad games master, known as The Front Man, flanked by red-suited guards familiar to fans of the show.

"It's been three years," the man in black says in Korean through a voice modulator. "Do you want to play again?"

A tag at the end of the season 2 teaser, complete with that creepy Red Light/Green Light statue, then advertises a third and final season will debut in 2025.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, 2021. According to the streaming service, viewers binged more than 2.2 billion hours of the series.

