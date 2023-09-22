Negotiations between the WGA and studios to continue Friday

In another positive sign in the nearly five month long strike, negotiations between reps for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studio heads are continuing for a third day, Friday, September 22.

The WGA and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing the major Hollywood studios, first met Wednesday, September 20, after what appeared to be a stalemate over issues including studios' use of AI and proper compensation for writers on streaming shows.

The talks continued into the following day and night, and the WGA negotiating committee informed its members in a statement on Thursday that they'd be back at the table for another day.

"The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow," the announcement read. "Your Negotiating Committee appreciates all the messages of solidarity and support we have received the last few days, and ask as many of you as possible to come out to the picket lines tomorrow."

