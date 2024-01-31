Nate Smith spotted having dinner, skateboarding with Avril Lavigne

Nate Smith was seen hanging with Avril Lavigne over the weekend in Los Angeles.
Avril Lavigne foi vista com o cantor country Nate Smith no restaurante Catch Steak em West Hollywood.
Avril Lavigne was recently seen with country singer Nate Smith at the Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood.
There was speculation that the two may be dating, but they just friends having dinner and talking music. Avril even attempted to teach Nate to skate.
Our sk8er gurl last night🤘
Could a Nate Smith/Avril Lavigne collaboration be in the works?