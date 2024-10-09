The movie concessions collectibles continue: 'Wicked' witch hat cup, 'Gladiator II' Maximus popcorn bucket

The collectible movie concessions war rolls on.

The recent trend that started with Dune Part 2's popcorn bucket, which was spoofed by Saturday Night Live and Deadpool & Wolverine's cheeky AMC offerings, continues with the forthcoming releases of Wicked and Gladiator II.

Regal Cinemas has revealed it is offering a soda conveyance shaped like a pointy witch hat and a glowing lantern to hold your popcorn. The latter shows Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba walking the Yellow Brick Road hand in hand. There are also other pieces in the collection, like change purses and clutches.

Incidentally, Regal will also offer themed merch for Gladiator II, with a popcorn bucket shaped like the helmet first worn by Russell Crowe's Maximus in the original. In the sequel, Paul Mescal plays his son Lucius, who eventually dons his father's armor.

Are you not entertained?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.