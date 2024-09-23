Morgan Wallen’s “Famous Walk Out” included some Tennessee royalty

You and I both already know, Morgan Wallen bleeds that Tennessee Orange, a huge Volunteers fan! So, after a big Tennessee win on Saturday, it’s only fitting you “walk-out” with some Tennessee royalty, right?
Morgan was joined by Peyton Manning, TN Coach Josh Heupel, as well as their QB Nico Iamaleava and WR Bru McCoy. #6 Tennessee had just defeated #15 Oklahoma 25-15, so the current and former Tennessee super stars were the perfect for Morgan’s walk-out at night #2 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
Rocky Top, you’ll always be… pic.twitter.com/D0AlYcQIZr— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) September 23, 2024