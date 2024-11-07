Morgan Wallen’s audition on “The Voice” from 2010

Look who didn’t turn his chair for Morgan!

Morgan Wallen In Concert - New York, New York NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Morgan Wallen performs at Irving Plaza on February 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

It was 10-years ago in 2014, Season 6 of “The Voice” when a landscaper from a small town in Tennessee named Morgan Wallen tried his luck at signing on a national stage. Morgan was there with his Mom and other family members and came out and sang Howie Day’s “Collide.”

As soon as his mouth opens, Shakira’s chair turns. A little while later, Usher can’t let Shakira have him all to herself, so he pushes the button.

However, Blake and Adam don’t turn their chairs! I wonder what Blake says today about not turning his chair for what has turned out to be one of the most popular country music stars ever?

Morgan Wallen’s Audition on The Voice 🥹

Posted by Holler on Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home!

