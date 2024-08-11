Morgan Wallen, Tom Brady and Mike Tyson walk into a stadium...

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Yeah, you read that right and no, it’s not the opening line to a bad joke...

Morgan Wallen was in Vegas Friday night on his “One Night At A Time” tour and gave his fans a little pre-show before taking the stage. His “Walk Out” is becoming one of the most talked-about parts of his shows and this “Walk Out” definitely got the crowd hyped!

GOAT Walk 2024: Watch Morgan, flanked by Mike Tyson on one side and Tom Brady on the other! (How’s he gonna outdo this one?)