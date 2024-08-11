Morgan Wallen, Tom Brady and Mike Tyson walk into a stadium...

Yeah, you read that right and no, it’s not the opening line to a bad joke...
Morgan Wallen was in Vegas Friday night on his “One Night At A Time” tour and gave his fans a little pre-show before taking the stage. His “Walk Out” is becoming one of the most talked-about parts of his shows and this “Walk Out” definitely got the crowd hyped!
GOAT Walk 2024: Watch Morgan, flanked by Mike Tyson on one side and Tom Brady on the other! (How’s he gonna outdo this one?)
@Mike Tyson & @Tom Brady join @morganwallen for Vegas walkout 🔥 #morganwallen #morganwallenmusic #morganwallenconcert #miketyson #tombrady #morganwallenwalkout♬ original sound - Country Swag