Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2023 has been the year of Morgan Wallen!

Morgan took home 11 awards over the weekend at the Billboard Music Awards, and it was just announced that he was the top artist on the Billboard Hot 100 for 2023. Not only did he win top artist, his hit “Last Night” also won top streaming song of 2023 as well.

Morgan is the first primarily country artist to win the award since the late, great Kenny Rogers won it in 1981.