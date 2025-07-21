Morgan Wallen Somehow Has MORE New Music Coming, Parker McCollum Gives Dishwasher Advice The Dirt

New Morgan Wallen coming Friday... I know what you’re thinking - “HOW?!” Or “didn’t he JUST release like 30 songs?!” - And the answer is yes. BUT this Friday, Morgan is releasing a remix of his song “Miami” with rappers Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. His song “Miami” (the original version) came out back in May on his I’m The Problem album. It got mixed reviews because it’s already a twist on Keith Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy” and some people didn’t like that he messed with a classic. I can only imagine what those people are going to think of the remix.

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum thinks you’re loading your dishwasher wrong and he’s not happy with you.

“It’s got to be organized, and you gotta really put the effort in to get all the food off the plate.”

Parker continued that people don’t actually pre-wash their dishes, adding, “I don’t think that is good for the longevity of the machine.”

For the record, if you go to the Whirlpool website, it specifically says “don’t pre-wash dishes,” but I have to say - I’m with Parker on this one.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Miranda Lambert performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Pre-sale registration for this Hill Country Flood Relief Benefit show is open until 5 pm today. The show is on August 17th and features Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and Kelly Clarkson. Ronnie Dunn, Lyle Lovett, and The Randy Rogers Band will also perform, with additional celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid making appearances.

“Presale registration is open now and will close on Monday, July 21st at 5 p.m. CT. Presale passwords will be emailed on Tuesday, July 22nd, before officially going on sale Wednesday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. CT. If tickets remain, general sale will open to the public on July 25th, also at 10 a.m. CT.”

I meant to do that! Pee-Wee Herman’s iconic red bike heading to auction Paul Reubens rides a bike in a scene from the film 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure', 1985. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

The Alamo has (finally!) acquired the original red bicycle used in the 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. They said that the bike will be permanently displayed, starting in Fall 2027, coinciding with the film’s 40th anniversary. But don’t worry - you won’t have to wait THAT long to catch a glimpse of the bike. The Alamo plans to host a free public screening of the movie sometime in the near future (TBA) and the bike will be there! Until then, The Alamo has promised to keep the bike stored somewhere safe - perhaps “in the basement!” Earlier this year, the bike was sold at auction for $125,000 to a private collector.