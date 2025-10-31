Morgan Wallen is going after Zach Bryan’s

Morgan Wallen announced his "Still The Problem" stadium tour, and it appears that he’s going after Zach Bryan’s attendance record (112,000 tickets sold), because he ‘s scheduled a stop at The Big House in Michigan!
That’s where Zach Bryan beat the record for attendance, previously held by George Strait.
Morgan’s tour will feature support from Ella Langley, as well as rotating support from Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett.
Carrie Underwood was just named the Highest Selling Female Country artist of all time, having sold 90 million units (22.5 million in albums and 72.5 million in singles), in the U.S. alone!
Highest Selling Country Artists:
1. Luke Combs
2. Garth Brooks
3. Morgan Wallen
Highest Selling Female Country Artists
1. Carrie Underwood
2. Shania Twain
3. Dolly Parton
Jesse Eisenberg is going to donate a kidney to a stranger in mid-December. He said that the procedure is “essentially risk-free and so needed” and described his decision as “a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”