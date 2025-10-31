Morgan Wallen is going after Zach Bryan’s The Dirt

FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen announced his "Still the Problem" stadium tour for 2026. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Morgan Wallen announced his "Still The Problem" stadium tour, and it appears that he’s going after Zach Bryan’s attendance record (112,000 tickets sold), because he ‘s scheduled a stop at The Big House in Michigan!

That’s where Zach Bryan beat the record for attendance, previously held by George Strait.

Morgan’s tour will feature support from Ella Langley, as well as rotating support from Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett.

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Carrie Underwood was just named the Highest Selling Female Country artist of all time, having sold 90 million units (22.5 million in albums and 72.5 million in singles), in the U.S. alone!

Highest Selling Country Artists:

1. Luke Combs

2. Garth Brooks

3. Morgan Wallen

Highest Selling Female Country Artists

1. Carrie Underwood

2. Shania Twain

3. Dolly Parton

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jesse Eisenberg is going to donate a kidney to a stranger in mid-December. He said that the procedure is “essentially risk-free and so needed” and described his decision as “a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”