Morgan Wallen Facetimes Fan Whose Mother Is About To Have Brain Surgery

Morgan Wallen facetimed a fan, whose mother was about to undergo brain surgery, to tell her that he was adding her family to his Bible study prayer-list.
@_sandy_olson When Morgan Wallen takes time out of his day to tell your daughter he is adding you to his bible study prayer list because he hears you are having brain surgery. #morganwallen #cavernousmalformation🧠 #fanforlife #lifesurprise ♬ original sound - Sandy_Olson
Kenny Chesney and June Carter Cash were just named to the Country Music Hall Of Fame in Nashville on Sunday!
Eric Church, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, and Kelsea Ballerini were all there to honor Kenny.
Kacey Musgraves, Emmylou Harris, and Lucas Nelson honored the memory of June Carter Cash.
George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, and Lyle Lovett were also there to honor inductee, (famed country music producer and pianist) Tony Brown.
Did you see that viral video of a 14 year old boy singing "Heartfelt Hallelujah" in a stairwell? Well so did Brandon Lake!
And he was so impressed, he invited 14 year old Tate Butts to join him for a performance of the song, together on stage!
@brandonlakemusic To be 14 and sing like that?!?!?! I can only imagine the things God has in store for @Tate Butts ♬ original sound - Brandon Lake
Apparently, the final straw for Mossimo and Lori Loughlin’s 28 year marriage was when she found “incriminating text messages” on his phone.
A “source” said that Mossimo “had been using” Lori for years and that his behavior only got worse after their stint in prison for the College Admission Scandal.
Lori’s Full House co-star, John Stamos said that he will “never talk to” Mossimo again, and called him a “terrible narcissist.”