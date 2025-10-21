Morgan Wallen Facetimes Fan Whose Mother Is About To Have Brain Surgery

2023 BMI Country Awards NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)
Morgan Wallen facetimed a fan, whose mother was about to undergo brain surgery, to tell her that he was adding her family to his Bible study prayer-list.

@_sandy_olson When Morgan Wallen takes time out of his day to tell your daughter he is adding you to his bible study prayer list because he hears you are having brain surgery. #morganwallen #cavernousmalformation🧠 #fanforlife #lifesurprise ♬ original sound - Sandy_Olson

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Honoree, Kenny Chesney attends the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H)

Kenny Chesney and June Carter Cash were just named to the Country Music Hall Of Fame in Nashville on Sunday!

Eric Church, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, and Kelsea Ballerini were all there to honor Kenny.

Kacey Musgraves, Emmylou Harris, and Lucas Nelson honored the memory of June Carter Cash.

George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, and Lyle Lovett were also there to honor inductee, (famed country music producer and pianist) Tony Brown.

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Did you see that viral video of a 14 year old boy singing "Heartfelt Hallelujah" in a stairwell? Well so did Brandon Lake!

And he was so impressed, he invited 14 year old Tate Butts to join him for a performance of the song, together on stage!

@brandonlakemusic To be 14 and sing like that?!?!?! I can only imagine the things God has in store for @Tate Butts ♬ original sound - Brandon Lake

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli sentencing FILE PHOTO: In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. The famous couple pleaded guilty to charges in May 2020, and are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Steven Senne/AP)

Apparently, the final straw for Mossimo and Lori Loughlin’s 28 year marriage was when she found “incriminating text messages” on his phone.

A “source” said that Mossimo “had been using” Lori for years and that his behavior only got worse after their stint in prison for the College Admission Scandal.

Lori’s Full House co-star, John Stamos said that he will “never talk to” Mossimo again, and called him a “terrible narcissist.”

