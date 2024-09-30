Morgan Wallen and Ernest were baseball rivals back in 2010

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and ERNEST perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

If you’re a big fan of Morgan Wallen or Ernest, you might already know that they were both very good baseball players growing up. Morgan was a shortstop and pitcher in high school and planned on playing in college before injuring his elbow. Ernest had plans of going pro, but suffered a heart attack at 19-years old.

But before they became great friends in the country music world, they were baseball rivals growing up. According to Ernest’s Instagram, they first met in 2010 during the Tennessee State Baseball Tournament and then again in 2011.

Morgan’s team beat Ernest’s team in 2010 to win the State championship. However, Ernest got revenge, winning it the following year in 2011.

Check them out rockin’ those old baseball uni’s with their teammates!