2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new #1 song! Morgan Wallen’s new single, ”Love Somebody,” just debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its first week after being released. Morgan took over that #1 spot after Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song” (Tipsy) held it for 15 weeks.

This is Wallen’s third No. 1 single of his career.