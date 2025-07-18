Moody Center - Band Together Texas

Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band and more

Cody Johnson
On August 17, 2025, the Moody Center will host one of the biggest nights in Texas music history:

🎸 Band Together Texas 🎤

This all-star benefit concert brings Texas legends, chart-toppers, and surprise guests together for one massive night — all to support the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

🔥 PERFORMANCES BY:

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Parker McCollum
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Cody Johnson
  • Ronnie Dunn
  • Lyle Lovett
  • Randy Rogers Band
  • Wade Bowen
  • Jack Ingram
  • Jon Randall
  • Ryan Bingham
  • Lukas Nelson
  • Dylan Gossett

🎬 SPECIAL APPEARANCES FROM:

  • Matthew McConaughey
  • Dennis Quaid
  • Roger Clemens
  • Mack Brown
  • Colt McCoy
  • Vince Young
  • Chris Harrison
  • Emmanuel Acho

TICKET INFO:

  • Presale Registration: Now thru July 21 @ 5PM CT👉 Register at BandTogetherTexas.com
  • Presale Passwords Sent: July 22
  • Presale Opens: July 23 @ 10AM CT
  • General Onsale (if anything’s left): July 25 @ 10AM CT

🎟️ This will sell out fast. Secure your spot in presale. No excuses.

BandTogetherTexas.com

#BandTogetherTexas

