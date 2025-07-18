Moody Center - Band Together Texas

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨
On August 17, 2025, the Moody Center will host one of the biggest nights in Texas music history:
🎸 Band Together Texas 🎤
This all-star benefit concert brings Texas legends, chart-toppers, and surprise guests together for one massive night — all to support the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.
🔥 PERFORMANCES BY:
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Kelly Clarkson
- Cody Johnson
- Ronnie Dunn
- Lyle Lovett
- Randy Rogers Band
- Wade Bowen
- Jack Ingram
- Jon Randall
- Ryan Bingham
- Lukas Nelson
- Dylan Gossett
🎬 SPECIAL APPEARANCES FROM:
- Matthew McConaughey
- Dennis Quaid
- Roger Clemens
- Mack Brown
- Colt McCoy
- Vince Young
- Chris Harrison
- Emmanuel Acho
TICKET INFO:
- Presale Registration: Now thru July 21 @ 5PM CT👉 Register at BandTogetherTexas.com
- Presale Passwords Sent: July 22
- Presale Opens: July 23 @ 10AM CT
- General Onsale (if anything’s left): July 25 @ 10AM CT
🎟️ This will sell out fast. Secure your spot in presale. No excuses.
BandTogetherTexas.com
#BandTogetherTexas