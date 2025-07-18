Moody Center - Band Together Texas Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band and more

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨

On August 17, 2025, the Moody Center will host one of the biggest nights in Texas music history:

🎸 Band Together Texas 🎤

This all-star benefit concert brings Texas legends, chart-toppers, and surprise guests together for one massive night — all to support the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation.

🔥 PERFORMANCES BY:

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Kelly Clarkson

Cody Johnson

Ronnie Dunn

Lyle Lovett

Randy Rogers Band

Wade Bowen

Jack Ingram

Jon Randall

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson

Dylan Gossett

🎬 SPECIAL APPEARANCES FROM:

Matthew McConaughey

Dennis Quaid

Roger Clemens

Mack Brown

Colt McCoy

Vince Young

Chris Harrison

Emmanuel Acho

TICKET INFO:

Presale Registration: Now thru July 21 @ 5PM CT 👉 Register at BandTogetherTexas.com

Now thru 👉 Register at BandTogetherTexas.com Presale Passwords Sent: July 22

July 22 Presale Opens: July 23 @ 10AM CT

July 23 @ 10AM CT General Onsale (if anything’s left): July 25 @ 10AM CT

🎟️ This will sell out fast. Secure your spot in presale. No excuses.

BandTogetherTexas.com

#BandTogetherTexas